Jon Stewart Returning To TV

Jon Stewart is set to make his return to stand up.

HBO announced today that the the former Daily Show host will headline two comedy specials for the network. Stewart has a four-year production deal with HBO. Stewart’s last stand up special was 21 years ago, when he hosted Jon Stewart: Unleavened. The dates and locations of the new specials have yet to be confirmed.

Stewart will also host the latest Night of Too Many Stars all-star benefit to raise money for Autism awareness and research. The show will be live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18. It will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films.

Take a look at Stewart’s last stand up special, from 1996. 21 years later, it’s still pretty hilarious (warning, NSFW)