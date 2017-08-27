Join the Paddle 4 the Cure ~ Canadian Cancer Society

Join the Paddle 4 the Cure fundraiser supporting the Canadian Cancer Society on August 27, 2017. Hosted by the Barrie Canoe & Kayak Club, this event offers a fantastic venue and beautiful views of the bay. Presented by Canada’s leading Paddleboard brand Blu Wave SUP, this family fundraiser includes a 5 km Paddle Parade where paddlers can flaunt their Pink during a social paddle around beautiful Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie, Ontario. Paddlers can join as an individual or as a team paddling together as a PINK FLOAT in the Parade.

http://cancer.ca/paddle4thecure