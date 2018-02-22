Jocelyne Larocque Removed Her Silver Medal and People Freaked Out

The USA and Canada rivalry in Women’s hockey is likely the most intensely heated battle in all of sports. These teams have pure bitterness toward each other which brings their will to win to a new level.

It over spilled last night into overtime and that wasn’t even enough. Team USA won in a shootout, their first Women’s Hockey Gold since 1998.

I couldn’t imagine the range of emotion during a game of this importance for all involved, which brings us to the medal ceremony. As Team Canada were accepting their silver medals, Jocelyne Larocque immediately removed hers while the camera was still in plain view.

Nope, not interested in silver pic.twitter.com/H3fMW7ZfRW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 22, 2018

Is everybody overreacting? Or was she being a poor sport?