Jobless Rate in Barrie Sheds An Entire Percentage Point

Barrie’s jobless rate plummeted last month. Stats Can says the unemployment rate here fell an entire percentage point to 5.8% last month. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman told us in an email this morning he’s not surprised by this, saying March was a strong hiring month, a job fair in town saw hundreds hired, translating to a lower jobless rate in April. Positive news on the provincial level too, as the unemployment rate in Ontario also fell to 5.8 per cent, while the federal rate inched down to six and a half.