Jim Cuddy Performs Barrie

Blue Rodeo is one of Canada’s favorite bands. The song writing duo of Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor have put together some legendary music over the years and they have both been the recipients of many musical awards and have been named to the Order of Canada. They’ve been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received the Governor General Performing Arts Award and a Star on the Canadian Walk of Fame .

Both musicians have different styles and both bring a lot of material to the band. As much as they love to play with the band, they also like to showcase their individual styles as well. Jim Cuddy in particular has four solo albums, and the Jim Cuddy band has featured many prominent musicians and special guests over the years.

