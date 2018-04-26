Listen Live

Jim Carrey Honours Toronto Van Attack Victims With New Portrait

He took time from painting about Trump's administration for this poignant tribute

By Daily Dirt, Morning Show

Jim Carrey has been using art to express himself lately. Most of his pieces are aimed at President Donald Trump’s administration, but his latest work of art paid tribute to those who were killed in Toronto when a man drove into a crowd of people.

 

Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario and at 10 years old wrote a letter to Carol Burnett pointing out that he was already a master of impressions and should be considered for a role on the show. He lived in Burlington and went to Aldershot High School.

(cover photo via Danny Harrison flickr)

