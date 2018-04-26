Jim Carrey Honours Toronto Van Attack Victims With New Portrait

Jim Carrey has been using art to express himself lately. Most of his pieces are aimed at President Donald Trump’s administration, but his latest work of art paid tribute to those who were killed in Toronto when a man drove into a crowd of people.

I never thought I’d see a tragedy like this in beautiful Toronto. There’s no way to cover your eyes anymore. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/WtTD2TDQmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 25, 2018

Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario and at 10 years old wrote a letter to Carol Burnett pointing out that he was already a master of impressions and should be considered for a role on the show. He lived in Burlington and went to Aldershot High School.

(cover photo via Danny Harrison flickr)