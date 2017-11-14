Jethro Tull Coming to Toronto

Just announced! One of the biggest selling rock bands of all time will be coming to Toronto next summer!

The Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour will be stopping down in Toronto and the show will be staged outdoors at the Budweiser Stage on July 13th. Tickets go on sale this Friday November 17th at 10 am through Live Nation.

Ian Anderson, the founder and front man of Jethro Tull has widely been recognized as bringing the flute as a front-line instrument to rock music when the band released their debut album in 1968. The band would go on to become one of the most successful and enduring bands of the 70’s rock era selling over 60 million albums world-wide.

To celebrate the golden anniversary, Anderson is proud to present 50 years of Jethro Tull.

