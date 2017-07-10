Jet Skier Charged With Not Having a Spotter

Let a young Innisfil boater’s interaction with police this weekend serve as a cautionary tale. South Simcoe Police say the 23-year-old man was on a jet ski late Saturday afternoon, towing someone on a knee board. A charge of Failing to Keep Watch was laid as police remind everyone you must have a spotter on board when towing a person behind a vessel.

Meanwhile, South Simcoe Police say a boater from Toronto was charged Sunday evening, after police claim there weren’t enough life vests for the eleven people on board the craft. Officers say the children on the boat were all outfitted, but not the adults. A 33-year-old man on the hook, while the craft was escorted back to land by the police marine unit.