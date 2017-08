“Jerry Before Seinfeld” which is Jerry Seinfeld’s first stand-up special since 1998’s “I’m Telling You for the Last Time”, is set for a Netflix premiere on September 19.

In the special, Seinfeld will return to The Comic Strip in New York City, where he started his career.

The special is part of a $100 million deal Seinfeld made with Netflix that also includes old and new episodes of his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.