Jerry Seinfeld Hug Redemption
Seinfeld took a great photo in Australia
A few months ago, Jerry Seinfeld denied Kesha a hug. The Internet went crazy. But Mr. Seinfeld may have proven that he is good for a hug in the right context.
Jerry posed with his long-time manager, George Shapiro, in front of a billboard of the now famous Kesha-Seinfeld incident in Melbourne, Australia.
Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying
Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/nqz1Vy0rqe
— Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) August 8, 2017
Responses to the photo have fallen on both sides of the fence.
CC image by Alan Light via Flickr