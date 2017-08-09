Listen Live

Jerry Seinfeld Hug Redemption

Seinfeld took a great photo in Australia

A few months ago, Jerry Seinfeld denied Kesha a hug. The Internet went crazy. But Mr. Seinfeld may have proven that he is good for a hug in the right context.

Jerry posed with his long-time manager, George Shapiro, in front of a billboard of the now famous Kesha-Seinfeld incident in Melbourne, Australia.

Responses to the photo have fallen on both sides of the fence.

