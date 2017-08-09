Jerry Seinfeld Hug Redemption

A few months ago, Jerry Seinfeld denied Kesha a hug. The Internet went crazy. But Mr. Seinfeld may have proven that he is good for a hug in the right context.

Jerry posed with his long-time manager, George Shapiro, in front of a billboard of the now famous Kesha-Seinfeld incident in Melbourne, Australia.

Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying

Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/nqz1Vy0rqe — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) August 8, 2017

Responses to the photo have fallen on both sides of the fence.

love me some jerry but it looks like a faked hug to me lol pic.twitter.com/XlXky8Khak — BobbleHeadLives (@2DeCee) August 9, 2017

CC image by Alan Light via Flickr