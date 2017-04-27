Listen Live

Jeff Goldblum Handed Out Free Hot Dogs At A Food Truck In Australia

The pop-Up Food Truck Is Called "Chef Goldblum's Jazzy Snags"

Jeff Goldblum surprised the hungry residents of Sydney, Australia when he spent the day giving out free hot dogs from a pop-up food truck, aptly named “Chef Goldblum’s Jazzy Snags”.

The obvious question is “why was Jeff Goldblum manning a pop-up food truck in Australia?” Australia’s The Daily Telegraph asked Goldblum that exact question, and his answer was quite mysterious.

I was doing the Thor movie on the Gold Coast some time ago but now I’m doing a project that I have to be secretive about but there is some thematic tie-in to this,” he said. “I’m doing a little research for some work that I’m going to do in my chosen profession. I like food, I’m very interested in food, but you’ll have to wait.

Until we find out the real reason Jeff Goldblum was running a food truck, here are some pictures of him serving up free sausages for your enjoyment.

