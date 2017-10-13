Jebb To Swap Council Seat for Deputy Mayor Chair

New Tec has a new deputy mayor. At a special meeting of council held yesterday, New Tecumseth representatives voted to appoint Donna Jebb as Deputy Mayor, effective immediately. She’ll hold the title for the remainder of the term, and will resign as Ward 5 Councillor. A meeting will then be held to decide if her old position should be filled via appointment or by-election. Jebb is filling the shoes of former Deputy Mayor Jamie Smith, who passed away in early August.