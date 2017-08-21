Listen Live

Jay-Z Paid Tribute To Chester Bennington At V-Fest

"Can You Guys Light It Up Tonight For Chester?

By Music, Videos

Jay-Z paid tribute to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington on Sunday.

During his show at V-Fest in England, the rapper asked the crowd to “light it up tonight for Chester” and to cheer loud enough “so he can hear you all the way up in heaven tonight!” before launching into “Numb/Encore”. The song is from 2004’s Collision Course EP, a collaboration between Jay-Z and Linkin Park that mashed up their music.

Watch the full video below:

Related posts

Pearl Jam Releases Trailer For “Let’s Play Two”

Watch: Foo Fighters Bring Out Rick Astley For “Never Gonna Give You Up”

Styx to Debut New Technology

A Japanese Bar with a Monkey Server

Weezer Announce New Album And Release New Song “Mexican Fender”

New Tragically Hip Biography To Be Released In April

Foo Fighters Acropolis Documentary Will Air November 10th On PBS

Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Video For ‘Like You Used To Do’

Noel Gallagher Will Headline Benefit Concert Reopening Manchester Arena