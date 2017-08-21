Jay-Z Paid Tribute To Chester Bennington At V-Fest

Jay-Z paid tribute to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington on Sunday.

During his show at V-Fest in England, the rapper asked the crowd to “light it up tonight for Chester” and to cheer loud enough “so he can hear you all the way up in heaven tonight!” before launching into “Numb/Encore”. The song is from 2004’s Collision Course EP, a collaboration between Jay-Z and Linkin Park that mashed up their music.

Watch the full video below: