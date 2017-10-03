Jared Leto Will Play Hugh Hefner In New Biopic

In the wake of Hugh Hefner’s death a week ago, it seemed like it would be only a matter of time before we got news of someone making a film about his life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that someone is Hollywood producer Brett Ratner. The project is in early development with RatPac Entertainment, Ratner’s production company. The director-producer has held the rights to the story since 2015. Ratner intends to “do the motion picture as an event“.

Ratner told THR that his “old friend” Jared Leto will be donning the silk pyjamas as Hef. Although Leto never met Hefner, Ratner feels “there’s enough footage on Hef out there that Jared will be able to get as much information as he wants“.