Jared Leto Blinded Himself for Blade Runner Role

Jared Leto went full method for his latest role as blind villain, Neander Wallace in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner director Denis Villeneuve told the Wall Street Journal that Leto wore opaque contact lenses for his audition for the role.

“He entered the room, and he could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple. Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful—I was moved to tears. And that was just a camera test!”

Um? Jesus?

Leto’s method acting is no secret. For his role as The Joker in Suicide Squad he played pranks on his co-stars, including sending a live rat to margot Robbie’s trailer, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje got sticky Playboy magazines.

Blade Runner 2049 is out October 6th.