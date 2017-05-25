Japanese theme park let’s you beat people up!

A theme park in Osaka Japan is now offering guests the opportunity to beat up fake bad guys in order to look cool in front of their dates.

With the basic ‘fight package’ you get a general admission ticket into the park and a scuffle. A crew “bad guys” will come up to you are your date, say something rude and then you’ll be able to deafened your dates honour by beating a bunch of dudes up.

Also, you should know they make you take one class to make sure that you can actually throw a punch. All in all it seems like a good time to me!