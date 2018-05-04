Jane’s Walk- Barrie

Our walk will take place on May 4th starting at 10 am and leaving from the Southshore Community Centre.

The Barrie Chapter for the Canadian Federation of University Women will be joining hundreds of communities across Canada as well as around the world to sponsor a ‘Jane’s Walk’. Our leader for this ‘walking conversation’ will be Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

It’s a free community event which celebrates the importance of people in the planning process of any neighbourhood – as Jane Jacobs promoted all her life. We are encouraging anyone who is interested to attend.

