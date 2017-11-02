Jamie Lee Miller Added to Simcoe County Case Files

A new entry into the Simcoe County Case Files. A two-year-old case, the murder of Jamie Lee Miller of Barrie. The 30-year-old woman was reported missing in two years ago today, her remains were found in the spring of 2016 in a wooded area near Barrie. OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says investigators haven’t been sitting on their hands since.

Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford says someone out there has to be able to remember something, anything.

Const. Bamford is hoping the Simcoe County Case Files will jog a memory.

Sgt. Leon says this crime can be solved, but police can’t do it alone.

This brings the number of entries into the Simcoe County Case Files to four, in a social media awareness campaign the Barrie Police and OPP kicked off in May.