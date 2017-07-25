James Bond 25 has a release date

The newest James Bond film has a release date: November 8, 2019.

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK — James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017

Daniel Craig has officially announced that he is returning to the franchise, but the New York Times reports that Craig will reprise the role of 007 for the fifth time.

Daniel Craig will play James Bond in at least one more film, which will be released in November 2019 https://t.co/2PTcsaGsa2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2017

Rumours about a new Bond have been flying for months after Craig made some disparaging comments about returning as 007.

Image courtesy of EON Productions