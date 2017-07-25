Listen Live

James Bond 25 has a release date

007 back in 2019

By Entertainment

The newest James Bond film has a release date: November 8, 2019.

Daniel Craig has officially announced that he is returning to the franchise, but the New York Times reports that Craig will reprise the role of 007 for the fifth time.

Rumours about a new Bond have been flying for months after Craig made some disparaging comments about returning as 007.

Image courtesy of EON Productions

