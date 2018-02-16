Jamaica’s Women’s Bobsleigh Coach Quits and Threatens to take Sled With Her

This year is historic for Jamaica. It’s the first year they will have a women’s bobsled team competing at the Olympics. But Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell’s dreams of competing might not be realized after their coach quit and has threatened to take the sled with her. German Sandra Kiriasis is an ex-Olympic champion and claims she had to quit after her role was changed by the Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation from driving coach to track performance analyst, which means she would have no access to her athletes.

Kiriasis says the sled was rented and that she is legally responsible for it. The Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation said:

Sandra Kiriasis has elected not to continue her position. We are deeply disappointed in her decision to leave the programme. We thank her for her invaluable contribution and contributing to the success of Jamaica’s first female bobsled Olympic appearance. Ms Kiriasis’ departure will not impact JBSF or its athletes’ performance.”

Hopefully the issue is resolved before Saturday when the team is due to start official training before their heats on Tuesday and Wednesday.