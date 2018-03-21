Jack White To Headline 2018 Lollapalooza Lineup

Lollapalooza has revealed its lineup for the 2018 music festival set for Chicago’s Grant Park on August 2nd-5th. The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, and Arctic Monkeys headline the four-day festival.

Others artists announced Wednesday include Greta Van Fleet, Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, St. Vincent, and Portugal. The Man. Check out the complete lineup below.

Tickets are on sale now at Lollapalooza.com.