Jack White To Headline 2018 Lollapalooza Lineup

Four-Day Festival Set For Chicago’s Grant Park August 2nd-5th

Lollapalooza has revealed its lineup for the 2018 music festival set for Chicago’s Grant Park on August 2nd-5th. The WeekndBruno MarsJack White, and Arctic Monkeys headline the four-day festival.

Others artists announced Wednesday include Greta Van FleetVampire WeekendChvrchesSt. Vincent, and Portugal. The Man. Check out the complete lineup below.

Tickets are on sale now at Lollapalooza.com.

