Jack White To Ban Phones At Upcoming Gigs For “100% Human Experience”

Jack White recorded his forthcoming record Boarding House Reach using just a four-track recorder and a basic mixer to emulate the gear he used as a 15-year-old. If you’re planning on catching White live on his upcoming tour, there’s another element at work that harkens back to the days of yore.

The former White Stripes frontman is banning the use of cell phones during his performances. White detailed the announcement in a release Wednesday.

“We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON,” the statement reads.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.”

“For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.”

While it’s not uncommon for artists to request that mobile phones are not used to capture footage during performances, White’s taking an extra step with the Yondr pouch to ensure that no one violates the rule. Check your Instagram and Tweets at the door…literally.

Boarding House Reach will arrive on March 23 via Third Man Records/Columbia.