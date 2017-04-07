Jack White Drops Surprise New Single ‘Battle Cry’

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White shared a new single late Thursday night. “Battle Cry,” a near-instrumental stomper of a song, surfaced on various streaming services overnight.

White’s first new song in two years features some chanting and shouting, but no proper vocals. Check out the track, via Third Man Records, below.

It’s the first release from White since 2014’s Lazaretto, and it raises questions over whether he has more new material in the works.