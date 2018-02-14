Jack White Claims That Rock Music Is Missing ‘Wildness’

Jack White sat down for an interview Tuesday with a program called “The Kevin & Bean Show” on KROQ radio to discuss his new album Boarding House Reach and its release on March 23. During the interview, he was asked his opinion on why there aren’t as many rock bands on music festival lineups the year.

The artist replied, “Rock & roll needs an injection of some new, young blood to really just knock everybody dead right now. I think it’s brewing. It’s brewing and brewing and it’s about to happen. I think that it’s good,”

“Since rock & roll’s inception, every 10 or 12 years there’s a breath of fresh air and a new injection of some sort of what you could I guess call punk attitude or something like that. A wildness. Things get crazy and then they get crazy for a couple years, then they kind of get subtle, and then you gotta wait for the next wave to come through and get people really excited and screaming about it again.” continued White.

So far, White has released three new songs: “Connected By Love,” “Respect Commander,” and “Corporation,” all of which are on Boarding House Reach. Take a listen below: