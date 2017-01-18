Listen Live

Jack Nicholson to Retire From Acting

He has a record 12 Oscar nominations and three wins

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

It’s unlikely you’ll see Jack Nicholson in any more movies.

He’s taken a step back from Hollywood since his last significant role in 2010’s How Do You Know. His long-time friend and co-star, Peter Fonda all but confirmed Nicholson’s retirement to The Sun, “I think he is basically retired. I don’t want to speak for him but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially.”

Nicholson has been in showbiz for 60 years and is the most nominated actor in the history of the Academy Awards with 12 nods to his name. He has also won three awards for his roles in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, As Good as It Gets, and Terms of Endearment.

Read more here.

Related posts

Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba in Town to Film “Molly’s Game”

WATCH: The Mountain from ‘Game of Thrones’ Throw a Washing Machine

Metallica to Perform at This Year’s Grammy Awards

Springsteen Cover Band Cancels Trump Inauguration Performance at Springsteen’s Request

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Dana White’s $25 Million Offer to Fight Conor McGregor

Carrie Fisher Will NOT be Digitally Re-Created in Future ‘Star Wars’ Films

Ryan Reynolds Releases Oscar Campaign Video For Deadpool

Five Bizarre Superstitions in Honour of Friday the 13th

Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Set For Acting Debut On Vikings