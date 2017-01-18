Jack Nicholson to Retire From Acting

It’s unlikely you’ll see Jack Nicholson in any more movies.

He’s taken a step back from Hollywood since his last significant role in 2010’s How Do You Know. His long-time friend and co-star, Peter Fonda all but confirmed Nicholson’s retirement to The Sun, “I think he is basically retired. I don’t want to speak for him but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially.”

Nicholson has been in showbiz for 60 years and is the most nominated actor in the history of the Academy Awards with 12 nods to his name. He has also won three awards for his roles in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, As Good as It Gets, and Terms of Endearment.

