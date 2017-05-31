It’s Tim Horton’s Camp Day

Tim Horton’s annual Camp Day is a big deal for the coffee franchise chain and over the years, with your help, they have raised a lot of money to help send underprivileged youth to specialized camps that help to build essential life skills, change their lives in a positive way and make their futures brighter in general.

It’s a great cause, and it works wonders for the kids who are eligible to attend. Throughout the entire day today, 100% of the proceeds from their coffee and bracelet sales goes directly to Camp Day funding. If you are not a coffee drinker, but want to help support the cause, you can donate on-line.

ROCK 95 personalities will be out supporting the day. You’ll find them at the Tim Horton’s on Mapleview (next to the RBC). Join the fun today and help brighten a kid’s future.