It’s the Weekend!

This well could be one of the best weekends of the year as far as the weather goes, so if you didn’t get a chance to get to the beach during the cool, wet summer, this might be your chance!

There’s tons happening around Central Ontario. ROCK 95 is out at a number of events happening this weekend, including the 8th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event Saturday in support of the Women’s and Children’s Shelter of Barrie. Also Saturday, ROCK 95’s first ever Rock, Paper, Scissors Invitational goes at Sticky Fingers Bar and Grill. Some lucky person is going to win $10,000 just for playing this fun game we used to play as kids, to determine who would pick up the tab, or any other number of decisions that are tough to make between two people. The fun starts at 2pm.

Sunday, the annual Terry Fox Run goes in Barrie and many communities in our regional area, across Canada and in different parts of the world with proceeds to support cancer research. Barrie’s Terry Fox Run will be held on the waterfront. Registration opens at 8am. Later Sunday, the first ever Divine Ride will leave from 1 Quarry Ridge Road on a 200 km scenic motorcycle ride through Simcoe-Muskoka. Proceeds to support the Child and Youth Inpatient Mental Health Program at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. The cost is just $40 per rider, and passengers are $20! This includes registration for the ride, poker cards, lunch at the finish line, and an appreciation gift! Registration/check-in will take place between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with riders hitting the road at 11:30 a.m. A delicious lunch awaits all riders and passengers at the finish line, as well as some great prizes to be won.