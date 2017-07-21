It’s Summertime!

Another great summer weekend is here with lots going on all over Central Ontario if you want to get out and enjoy. The Elvis sighting phone calls starting coming in on Thursday from up in the Collingwood area as they get ready for their huge Elvis Festival running through the weekend at various venues all through the Town of Collingwood.

If you love to be out on the waterways of Central Ontario, this is the weekend of the Muskoka Boat and Cottage Show and Ribfest held at the Muskoka Wharf off Bay St. in Gravenhurst. You’ll see more than 100 boat and cottage displays, there’s prizes to be won and the Muskoka Ribfest is happening all weekend there as well.

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck floats into Midland this weekend for their annual Harbour Days and this weekend they are having a Feast Festival during the weekend as well.

Sunday, the ONtour Concert Series rolls into Barrie in celebration of Ontario’s 150 years of Confederation with Canada. You’ll get a chance to see the Tea Party, The Skydiggers and U.S.S. in a FREE concert on Barrie’s Waterfront off Lakshore Drive. The show starts at 6pm. Get out and ENJOY!