It’s National Concert Day!

Celebrate with $20 tickets!

By Music

From experiencing live music under the stars at an outdoor stage, to rocking out at an arena, or taking a road trip to a music festival, there is something special about summer concerts, and Live Nation is celebrating the start of the season with National Concert Day on May 1, as well as the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion,” which offers thousands of tickets to some of Live Nation Canada’s summer tours for just $20 (that’s all-in, no additional fees). Click here for a full list of concerts!

Which concerts are you excited to attend this summer?

