It’s McHappy Day!

It is among the busiest days of the year at McDonalds – McHappy Day – raising money for Ronald McDonald Houses and local charities. Jason O’Neill at McDonald’s in Barrie happy to help…

In Barrie, Child and Youth Mental Health Services will benefit. Eric Dean, CEO of the RVH Foundation, says the cash will help…a lot…

In Orillia, funds will go to the Pediatric NeoNatal Intensvie Care Unit at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. A dollar from every Big Mac, McCafe beverage and Happy Meal sold tody will be donated.

Listen to our interview with Jason and Eric for more on how McHappy Day helps and say hi to Rock 95 staff who will be serving you at various locations.