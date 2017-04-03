It’s Baseball Season!

A sure sign that Spring has officially arrived is opening day for the Toronto Blue Jays. This year, the Blue Jays start the season on the road with the Baltimore Orioles. It’s an afternoon matinee starting a little after 3:00 this afternoon. Not sure how many people can get a Monday afternoon off work to watch a baseball game, but it’s the beginning of a 162 game schedule that will wrap up at the end of September, so there’s plenty of time to catch the boys of summer in action throughout the course of the season.

As the season begins, a few lingering questions need to be answered for the 2017 Blue Jay squad. How will the departure of long ball power-hitter Edwin Encarnation affect the lineup? The first base and left field situations need to still be ironed out, but all-in-all, the team looks poised to put together another good season, and who knows maybe even a better one than last year. The pitching line-up seems to be second-to-none, Jose Bautista is coming into the season healthy and pumped, and keep an eye on Kendrys Morales who might just become a new fan favorite at Roger’s Centre by mid-season.

It’s going to be an interesting run, and it all starts this afternoon. The birds are returning to the trees in the neighbourhoods, the days are getting longer and warmer, the Blue Jays are back on the field, and Spring is unfolding the way it should.