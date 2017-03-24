Listen Live

It’s A Rock 95 Winning Weekend!

Listen All Weekend To Win Passes To See Goon: Last Of The Enforcers

All Weekend Long listen to win a pair of passes to see GOON: Last of the Enforcers at Cineplex

Even better? Everyone that wins a pair of passes to see the movie is entered to win a GOON Prize Pack

 

The Prize pack includes a hat, drink koozies, foam finger,  a DVD / Blu Ray combo pack of the first GOON movie, official Upper Deck GOON: Last of the Enforcers playing cards and A JERSEY Worn by one of the actors in the filming of the movie!

The winner will be announced on Monday. Keep listening and good luck!

