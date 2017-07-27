Listen Live

It Took Longer Than Expected To Lay Charges In Connection to Bradford Fight

Police Say Suspect Didn't Turn Himself In As Promised

By News

Two guys are looking at charges after a fight in Bradford, but it took a bit longer to charge one of them. South Simcoe Police got to the scene on July 12th, saying a fist fight resulted in a bite wound to one guy. The other was charged with Assault on the spot, while the guy with the bite wound was taken to hospital. On the way, he was told he’d also be charged when he got out, and agreed to turn himself in. Police say that didn’t happen. He was tracked down yesterday and arrested.

