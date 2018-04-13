Listen Live

It Sure Hit The Fan In North Barrie

Human Waste Spill Shut Down Lanes Of The 400

By News

A Friday the 13th mishap on the 400 closed down several lanes in the north end. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells us a transport truck hauling human waste had to slam on the brakes Friday afternoon, to avoid striking another vehicle making a sudden stop. That caused the truck’s load to shift (we said SHIFT) and spill over the top onto the 400 itself. The right and centre lane of the northbound 400 were closed late Friday afternoon for cleanup.

 

Banner photo courtesy OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt

