‘It’ Smashes Box Office Records

It made $117.2 million U.S. in it’s opening weekend. Not only does that total make it the largest-ever opening for a horror movie, but also the largest September opening of all time. Paranormal Activity 3 previously held the record for a horror movie at $52.6 million and Hotel Transylvania 2 now has the second biggest September debut at $48.5 million.

The movie has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has gotten mostly positive reviews from film-goers on social media.

@StephenKing I've had nightmares for 3 consecutive nights since watching #IT . Where do i get the courage to watch Chapter 2? #ITMovie — Aadil Harbhajun (@Addy9_zn) September 11, 2017

#IT Cross the Goonies with a Nightmare on Elm street with a pinch of Stand By Me and John Carpenter's The Thing for some spice. — DarkDeadSet (@LukeNBoles) September 11, 2017

It only cost $35 million to make and is the first of two planned movies. The second is set for release in 2019.