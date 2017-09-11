‘It’ Smashes Box Office Records
The movie made $117.2 million U.S. it's opening weekend
It made $117.2 million U.S. in it’s opening weekend. Not only does that total make it the largest-ever opening for a horror movie, but also the largest September opening of all time. Paranormal Activity 3 previously held the record for a horror movie at $52.6 million and Hotel Transylvania 2 now has the second biggest September debut at $48.5 million.
The movie has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has gotten mostly positive reviews from film-goers on social media.
Saw #IT last night at @PrytaniaTheatre and it was so good. #stephenking #neworleans… https://t.co/orBNHye8ts
— Mark Duplessis (@DuplessisMark) September 11, 2017
@StephenKing I've had nightmares for 3 consecutive nights since watching #IT . Where do i get the courage to watch Chapter 2? #ITMovie
— Aadil Harbhajun (@Addy9_zn) September 11, 2017
#IT Cross the Goonies with a Nightmare on Elm street with a pinch of Stand By Me and John Carpenter's The Thing for some spice.
— DarkDeadSet (@LukeNBoles) September 11, 2017
It only cost $35 million to make and is the first of two planned movies. The second is set for release in 2019.