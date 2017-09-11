Listen Live

‘It’ Smashes Box Office Records

The movie made $117.2 million U.S. it's opening weekend

It made $117.2 million U.S. in it’s opening weekend. Not only does that total make it the largest-ever opening for a horror movie, but also the largest September opening of all time. Paranormal Activity 3 previously held the record for a horror movie at $52.6 million and Hotel Transylvania 2 now has the second biggest September debut at $48.5 million.

The movie has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has gotten mostly positive reviews from film-goers on social media.

It only cost $35 million to make and is the first of two planned movies. The second is set for release in 2019.

