It Might Seem Like A Lot, But We’re Seeing an Average Snowfall So Far This Year

Word from Environment Canada is we haven’t gotten as much snow as you think… but the year isn’t over yet. Senior Climatologist David Philips tells us we got about 10cm less than the average 33.4cm in November, and about 10cm more than average in December, so we’re right on track for the average 99cm of snow. However, last December, the Barrie area saw 103cm of snow on the month, and 21cm of that… was in the last 3 days of 2016. We’ve got three days left to this year too.