It Could Have Ended With A Speeding Ticket…

Four people are up on drug charges after a vehicle was pulled over for speeding in Collingwood. The traffic stop happened around 8:30 Saturday night, along Highway 26 near Waterfalls Lane. Police say the vehicle was speeding, but after speaking with the driver, officers claim to have spied an open bottle of booze in the car. That lead to a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of about 160 grams oc cocaine, some pot, and drug paraphernalia. Two Collingwood men, aged 20 and 22, along with two 21-year-olds from the GTA, will answer to Possession charges in court.