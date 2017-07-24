Is Microsoft killing Paint?

Microsoft may be killing off an oldie but a goodie in their latest Windows 10 update.

RIP MS Paint. RIP our childhoods pic.twitter.com/UpNYEDe4cA — Ramsha (@Economistaken) July 24, 2017

Microsoft is releasing their Fall Creators update in the coming months and some features within the operating system are being removed or “tagged for removal” (like the legacy Outlook Express, for example). Paint is tagged as “deprecated” meaning that the program is not actively being developed and might be removed in future Windows 10 updates.

Microsoft, how will we draw you beautiful masterpieces like this without Paint?

Image courtesy of Navarr Barnier via Flickr