Listen Live

Irma Could Be More Destructive Than Harvey

Hurricane bearing down on Caribbean, Florida

By News

Irma has powered up to a Category 5 hurricane with its crosshairs on the Caribbean – tonight, maybe in the Leeward Islands and in Florida by the weekend. States of Emergency have already been declared in Florida, Puerto Rico and The Virgin Islands. Some forecasters are suggesting Irma may be nastier than Harvey was when it hit Texas. Authorities have warned Irma could dump up to 25 centimetres of rain, cause landslides and flash floods and generate waves of up to 7 meters in some areas.

Related posts

Third Arrest Made Following Drug Dealing Discovery in Bradford

Barrie Teen Charged With Child Abandonment

Schomberg-Area Crash Victim Succumbs to Injuries

The Rap Sheet

Expanded GO Train Service From Barrie To Toronto Begins Tuesday

New School Start Times For Some This Fall

World Headlines

Tuesday’s Weather

Stolen Calgary Car Found In Barrie Carrying Drugs