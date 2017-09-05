Irma Could Be More Destructive Than Harvey

Irma has powered up to a Category 5 hurricane with its crosshairs on the Caribbean – tonight, maybe in the Leeward Islands and in Florida by the weekend. States of Emergency have already been declared in Florida, Puerto Rico and The Virgin Islands. Some forecasters are suggesting Irma may be nastier than Harvey was when it hit Texas. Authorities have warned Irma could dump up to 25 centimetres of rain, cause landslides and flash floods and generate waves of up to 7 meters in some areas.