IOC Bans Russia From 2018 Winter Olympics

Russian Athletes Can Compete, But Not As Representative of Russia

News

Russia’s Olympic team has been barred from the 2018 Winter Games. The International Olympic Committee handed down the punishment today, in response to allegations of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games. The IOC will allow individual athletes from Russia to compete as neutral parties, but no one will be bringing any medals from South Korea back to Moscow next year. The decision comes following two different commissions that accused the Russian Government of doping violations, accusations Russia has repeatedly denied.

