Investigators to Assess Storm Damage in Huntsville and Lake of Bays

Investigators with Environment Canada will be in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays area today, assessing damage from yesterday’s storms. One look at social media will show you the damage to homes, cottages, and trees in the area, while no serious injuries have been reported yet. Late yesterday afternoon we were getting reports of an aircraft crash in the Rebecca Lake area, that was false. Reports have it some storm-related damage on the water was mistaken for airplane debris. Tornado watches began as early as 2:00 Friday afternoon, while Environment Canada reported tracking storms with the potential for twisters near the Midland and Huntsville areas over the late afternoon.