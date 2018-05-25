Investigation continues into Mississauga restaurant bombing
There’s no indication that the bombing of a restaurant in Mississauga is a hate crime or an act of terror. That from Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans following the explosion at a crowded Indian Restaurant Thursday night injuring 15 people, including three critically. One of those critically injured has been upgraded to stable. Evans notes it’s early in the investigation as police are looking for two suspects who were spotted wearing hoodies in a surveillance image.