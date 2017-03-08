It’s International Women’s Day today. Celebrated each year on March 8th. It was originally called International Working Women’s Day and the origin of the day goes all the way back in 1909 in early America and also at the beginning of the Russian Revolution in the early 1900’s.

In 1975, the day was adopted by the United Nations. Each year since the mid-90’s has been marked by a theme. This year’s theme is Women in the Changing World of Work. Planet 50-50 by 2030.

The day is held to help promote women’s rights. Their social, cultural, economic achievements, and contributions to society in the world and also to help bring about change to the existing economic gender gap, equality issues, and enabling women’s voices around the world.

It’s also a very good day for men to just keep quiet about pretty well anything.