‘Innovative’ Ribbon Cutting At Barrie Firm

A robot cut the ribbon this morning at the grand opening of Innovative Automation on Welham Road in Barrie. Provincial Economic

Development Minister Steve Del Duca joined MPP Ann Hoggarth and Mayor Jeff Lehman for the ribbon cutting (their Twitter accounts were all hooked into the robot, which cut the ribbon when they each tweeted a specific ‘hashtag’). The company is expanding its workforce by 29 with the help of provincial funding. Mayor Lehman noting the robotics manufacturer (automotive, medical and consumer goods) has a global customer base, suppliers within two kilometres of its facility and will employ more than 130 workers – a quarter of which are Georgian College grads.

image via @Mayor_Jeff