Innisfil Woman Killed In Crash In Michigan

Police arrest one man in connection to deadly crash

Police in Michigan have confirmed that a 27-year-old Innisfil woman was killed in a highway crash over the weekend. It happened in the town of Troy on Saturday, when a Mazda RX-8 and a Ford F-150 collided on I-75, causing the car to burst into flames. Police say the woman was a passenger inside the Mazda and the driver was a 29 year old Innisfil man. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Officers arrested the driver of the F-150 on suspicion of drunk driving but charges are yet to be laid.

 

Photo courtesy of Troy Police Department

