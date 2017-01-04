Innisfil Woman Charged In Sexual Assault Investigation

A woman is facing Domestic and Sexual Assault charges after a spat over text messages. South Simcoe Police say the 59-year-old woman grabbed a man’s phone around 10:30 last night, to check his text messages. Police claim she assaulted him at their rural Innisfil home when he went to take the phone back. During the investigation officers were told the man woke up one December evening to find the woman in his bed sexually assaulting him. She has been charged and ordered to avoid contact with the victim until her court date later this month.