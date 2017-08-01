Listen Live

Innisfil Teen Makes It Obvious

Open Bottle In Hand Leads To Drug Charges

Here’s a girl with nothing to hide. A South Simcoe Police officer out on patrol around 2:00 this morning says he came across a young girl, 17 years of age, walking around Alcona with an open bottle of booze. When he stopped to speak to her, he says the girl freely admitted she also had drugs on her. A search turned up cocaine and marijuana. Looks like police overlooked the bottle, but charged her with a few counts of Possession and Trafficking.

