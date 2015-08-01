Listen Live

Innisfil Ribfest and Music Festival

Inaugural Festival goes this weekend!

    This weekend, Innisfil Community Events presents the first Innisfil Ribfest and Music Festival.  It will be held at the Innisfil Recreation Centre on Highway 11, just south of Innisfil Beach Road.  The festival runs over three days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

    Five of North America's best rib teams will be coming in for the weekend from Florida, Texas, Alabama, B.C. and Ontario serving up award winning barbecued smoked ribs, roasted corn, poutine, funnel cakes and cold beer throughout the weekend.

    The festival also includes a Midway, Carnival Games, Marketplace, Artisans, Para-Sailing Tours and live music all through the weekend.

