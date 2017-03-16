Innisfil Pairs Up With Uber, Local Cab Companies, Doctors, In New Projects

Innisfil has partnered up with Uber. At town council Wednesday night, the vote was unanimous to form a partnership with Uber and local taxi companies to bring reliable, affordable, and accessible on-demand transit to town. “By partnering with Uber, we will provide a public transit system that will deliver service to all residents – something that has been a challenge with our town’s expansive geography,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. Town staff are working to have everything in place by May, with more tweaking expected after that. Also at Wednesday evening’s meeting, council gave the nod to a partnership with a local medical group, the Innisfil Health Partners Incorporated, to build a new medical facility in Innisfil. The IHP will now raise funds for its portion of the bill, with the town’s help. Innisfil council approved a pilot project at Wednesday’s meeting, allowing for up to ten food trucks in town, while town staff are now looking for interested parties.