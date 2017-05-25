Listen Live

Innisfil Man Avoids Potential Online Scam

Deal Seemed Too Good To Be True

By News

An Innisfil man saved himself plenty of aggravation by reconsidering an online sale. The guy posted an ad on Kijiji to sell his car, and was contacted by someone claiming to be interested in buying it, sight unseen. The buyer claimed to want to pay, through Paypal, for a vehicle he’d never inspected, which made the seller nervous. The man contacted police, who say if it’s too good to be true, it probably isn’t. Police are reminding everyone to be cautions when sending or receiving money over the Internet.

